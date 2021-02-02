Centre gets time till July to form CAA rules

COVID-19 Updates World 104,104,801 World Confirmed: 104,104,801 Active: 25,887,996 Recovered: 75,963,350 Death: 2,253,455

New Delhi, 2/2: In a major development, the Union Government has had time till July to frame rules for its much hyped Citizenship Amendment Act. The law was passed in December 2019 but it’s rules were not drafted till now because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a written reply Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said,” Rules under The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 are under preparation. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted an extension of time up to April 9 and July 9, respectively to frame these rules under the CAA,”