Centre gives nod to update National Population Register, conduct of Census 2021

New Delhi, 24/12: The Union Cabinet approved the National Population of Register (NPR) to be updated which is an identity database of all the citizens of the country and is created through a census that takes place once in every ten years on Tuesday.

The development comes at a time when the country is rocked by protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

It is important to note that the NPR has nothing to do with the CAA or NRC as it is just a database of the citizens and is updated every decade and does not provide or take anyone’s citizenship.

Many states like Kerala and WestBengal are opposing NPR.