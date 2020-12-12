Centre releases new SOP on Covid, says 100 people to be vaccinated per session

-
World
71,560,080
-
USA
16,295,714
-
India
9,827,026
-
Brazil
6,836,313
-
Russia
2,625,848
-
UK
1,809,455
-
Italy
1,805,873
-
Turkey
1,780,673
-
Germany
1,298,776
-
Pakistan
435,056
-
China
86,701
New Delhi, 12/12: Not more than 100 people to be vaccinated per session as per the documents released by centre regarding new SOP for coronavirus. The number of people per “session” may go up to 200 if logistics allow, the government has said. It said states and union territories can fix the days for vaccination. “Conduct of the vaccination process will be similar to the election process,” the Health Ministry said in the document, “COVID-19 Vaccines Operational Guidelines”.
“Anticipating that COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available, GoI (government of India) is preparing for its introduction in the country so that it can be expeditiously rolled out when available. One of the milestones in this direction has been the constitution of a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The NEGVAC guides on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccine introduction in India,” the Health Ministry said.
“One session for 100 beneficiaries. While most of the healthcare and frontline workers would be vaccinated at fixed session sites, vaccination of other high-risk population may require outreach session sites, and mobile sites and teams,” it said in the document.