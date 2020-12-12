Centre releases new SOP on Covid, says 100 people to be vaccinated per session

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 71,560,080
    World
    Confirmed: 71,560,080
    Active: 20,175,436
    Recovered: 49,780,678
    Death: 1,603,966
  • USA 16,295,714
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,295,714
    Active: 6,485,476
    Recovered: 9,507,476
    Death: 302,762
  • India 9,827,026
    India
    Confirmed: 9,827,026
    Active: 360,036
    Recovered: 9,324,328
    Death: 142,662
  • Brazil 6,836,313
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,836,313
    Active: 701,115
    Recovered: 5,954,745
    Death: 180,453
  • Russia 2,625,848
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,625,848
    Active: 493,437
    Recovered: 2,085,958
    Death: 46,453
  • UK 1,809,455
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,809,455
    Active: 1,745,949
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 63,506
  • Italy 1,805,873
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,805,873
    Active: 690,323
    Recovered: 1,052,163
    Death: 63,387
  • Turkey 1,780,673
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,780,673
    Active: 610,363
    Recovered: 1,154,333
    Death: 15,977
  • Germany 1,298,776
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,298,776
    Active: 334,856
    Recovered: 942,100
    Death: 21,820
  • Pakistan 435,056
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 435,056
    Active: 45,124
    Recovered: 381,208
    Death: 8,724
  • China 86,701
    China
    Confirmed: 86,701
    Active: 293
    Recovered: 81,774
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 12/12: Not more than 100 people to be vaccinated per session as per the documents released by centre regarding new SOP for coronavirus. The number of people per “session” may go up to 200 if logistics allow, the government has said. It said states and union territories can fix the days for vaccination. “Conduct of the vaccination process will be similar to the election process,” the Health Ministry said in the document, “COVID-19 Vaccines Operational Guidelines”.

“Anticipating that COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available, GoI (government of India) is preparing for its introduction in the country so that it can be expeditiously rolled out when available. One of the milestones in this direction has been the constitution of a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The NEGVAC guides on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccine introduction in India,” the Health Ministry said.

“One session for 100 beneficiaries. While most of the healthcare and frontline workers would be vaccinated at fixed session sites, vaccination of other high-risk population may require outreach session sites, and mobile sites and teams,” it said in the document.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.