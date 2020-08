Gold prices rose slightly on the first day of the week today. On Monday, the price of 10 grams of gold in Sarrofa Bazaar rose by Rs 19 to Rs 51,992 against Friday. Similarly, the price of silver rose by Rs 1,040 to Rs 66,374 against Friday. Gold prices fell on Friday. According to the India Bullies and Jewelry Association website (ibjarates.com), gold and silver prices are on the rise in the Sarovar market across the country on August 24, 2020.