Chhapaak declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Mumbai,9/1: Amidst #BoycottChhapaak trending in twitter, Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh government declared the movie to be tax-free in their states. Chhapaak movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar. This comes as a major sigh of relief for the movie maker.

Chhapaak movie is based on the life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Laxmi in the movie. The movie will be released on 10th January and this movie is the debut of Deepika Padukone’s production venture.