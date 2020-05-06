Chicken price is affected by Corona scare

For about a month and a half in Bhubaneswar, the chicken market has been in turmoil. The chicken market has been affected as rumors of a coronavirus infection for chickens first and now thousands of workers are unemployed. As a result, prices have been rising for some time now. Hundreds of counters were empty.

As of the first week of March, the price of chicken was Rs 120,130 per kg. The leg piece chickens at Rs 150/160 per kg. But by mid-March, the Carona rumor had waned. There were rumors that eating chicken causes corona infection, and many people stopped eating chicken out of fear. The situation was such that the hatcheries producing the chickens were forced to destroy all the chickens. The situation worsened after the coronavirus. Many farm owners distributed and distributed chickens. Two kilograms of poultry were paid at Rs 5/10 and the farm was emptied. At that time, the shopkeepers in the chicken market sold for Rs 40/50 per kg. But by mid-April, the picture had changed. Gradually the price of chicken began to rise. With low production on the farms, the price of chicken has risen to Rs 160 per kg due to rising market demand. By the third week of April, the price had risen again to Rs 180 and the price of Legpiece was Rs 220 per kg. But again, the market was suddenly affected. Prices have been falling since the first week of May. Now the price of chicken is decreased to 150 per kg