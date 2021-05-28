Center Called The Chief Secretary Close To Mamta, Four Days Before The CM Extended The Tenure By 3 Months

Alapan Bandopadhyay is considered close to Mamata Banerjee.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
West Bengals Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay has been called to the Center.
New Delhi : West Bengals Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay has been called to the Center. His tenure as Chief Secretary was over, But four days earlier, Mamta’s government had extended his tenure for three months. But now on Friday, the central government has called Alapan Bandopadhyay to Delhi. Alapan Bandopadhyay is considered close to Mamata Banerjee.

According to the order issued by the central government, Alapan Bandopadhyay will now be given a new responsibility at the center.  He has to report before 10 am on May 31. The central government has requested the Bengal government to relive him as soon as possible.

 

