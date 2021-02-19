China admits death of 5 officers and Soldiers in Clash with Indian Army in Galwan

Beijing, 19/2: Eight months after the Galwan clash with the Indian Army, China has officially admitted the death of 5 soldiers, officials.

The five soldiers were honored by the Chinese leadership, reported the PLA Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese military, on Friday.

Those killed included Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command, Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran, the state-run Global Times quoted PLA Daily as saying.