China admits death of 5 officers and Soldiers in Clash with Indian Army in Galwan

World
WorldConfirmed: 110,838,569Active: 22,594,763Recovered: 85,791,220Death: 2,452,586
USA
USAConfirmed: 28,523,524Active: 9,314,794Recovered: 18,703,421Death: 505,309
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,963,394Active: 139,530Recovered: 10,667,741Death: 156,123
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 10,030,626Active: 791,770Recovered: 8,995,246Death: 243,610
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,125,598Active: 382,360Recovered: 3,661,312Death: 81,926
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,083,242Active: 1,632,854Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 119,387
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,765,412Active: 384,501Recovered: 2,286,024Death: 94,887
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,616,600Active: 84,729Recovered: 2,504,050Death: 27,821
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,372,209Active: 138,762Recovered: 2,165,900Death: 67,547
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 568,506Active: 24,139Recovered: 531,840Death: 12,527
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,816Active: 484Recovered: 84,696Death: 4,636
Beijing, 19/2: Eight months after the Galwan clash with the Indian Army, China has officially admitted the death of 5 soldiers, officials.
The five soldiers were honored by the Chinese leadership, reported the PLA Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese military, on Friday.
Those killed included Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command, Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran, the state-run Global Times quoted PLA Daily as saying.