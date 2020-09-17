China illegally occupies 38,000 sq km of India’s territory in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, 17/9: While addressing the Rajya Sabha on the India-China standoff, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that China illegally occupies 38,000 kilometers of India’s territory in Ladakh .

He said,” “China continues to be in illegal occupation of approx 38,000 sq km in the Union Territory of Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in PoK to China”

“China also claims approximately 90,000 sq km of Indian territory in the eastern sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh.”he added