COVID-19 Updates World 121,477,537 World Confirmed: 121,477,537 Active: 20,874,025 Recovered: 97,918,290 Death: 2,685,222

USA 30,235,739 USA Confirmed: 30,235,739 Active: 7,326,732 Recovered: 22,359,523 Death: 549,484

Brazil 11,609,601 Brazil Confirmed: 11,609,601 Active: 1,122,660 Recovered: 10,204,541 Death: 282,400

India 11,471,296 India Confirmed: 11,471,296 Active: 252,295 Recovered: 11,059,765 Death: 159,236

Russia 4,418,436 Russia Confirmed: 4,418,436 Active: 300,097 Recovered: 4,024,975 Death: 93,364

UK 4,268,821 UK Confirmed: 4,268,821 Active: 594,400 Recovered: 3,548,731 Death: 125,690

Italy 3,258,770 Italy Confirmed: 3,258,770 Active: 536,115 Recovered: 2,619,654 Death: 103,001

Turkey 2,911,642 Turkey Confirmed: 2,911,642 Active: 147,157 Recovered: 2,734,862 Death: 29,623

Germany 2,598,238 Germany Confirmed: 2,598,238 Active: 140,150 Recovered: 2,383,600 Death: 74,488

Pakistan 612,315 Pakistan Confirmed: 612,315 Active: 22,792 Recovered: 575,867 Death: 13,656

China 90,066 China Confirmed: 90,066 Active: 176 Recovered: 85,254 Death: 4,636

Google has rolled out a new update for Chrome users that allows users to preview a page before fully opening it. The feature is available on Chrome for Android.

According to 9to5Google, Google Chrome now shows a “Preview page” option as part of the context menu, which appears when users long-press a link. The option appears between the familiar “open in incognito mode” and the “copy link” address. The preview page, as the name implies, shows a preview of the web page. Users cannot expand it further, though.

There is a top bar as well that shows the website’s page name, domain, and favicon. A dedicated button is also there to open the page as a new tab. Once you’ve read the preview, you can close it by tapping on the “x” button in the top right corner. You can also swipe down the pull tab if you prefer gesture controls.

The feature is available through the latest Chrome (version 89) on Android. According to the report, the feature has been enabled through a server-side update.

That said, Google has been working on the preview page functionality for more than two years. Back in 2018, XDA developers had spotted references for a “sneak peek” option in the pop-up menu in the browser. The feature, however, did not launch until now. There is no word on when the iOS version of the app will receive the feature.

Chrome’s new feature is likely to be incredibly useful for users as it allows them to quickly scan the page without needing to clutter them with the tab. Also, users read the preview within the search results instead of switching to another tab or window altogether. It is not clear how it will impact web publishers.