Cinema halls allowed to open with 100 percent capacity in the state..Know the details

World
WorldConfirmed: 104,907,179Active: 25,851,491Recovered: 76,777,155Death: 2,278,533
USA
USAConfirmed: 27,150,457Active: 9,781,749Recovered: 16,906,778Death: 461,930
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,791,123Active: 156,873Recovered: 10,479,508Death: 154,742
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,339,921Active: 875,465Recovered: 8,236,864Death: 227,592
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,901,204Active: 461,153Recovered: 3,365,367Death: 74,684
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,871,825Active: 1,957,577Recovered: 1,804,913Death: 109,335
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,583,790Active: 434,722Recovered: 2,059,248Death: 89,820
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,501,079Active: 87,341Recovered: 2,387,384Death: 26,354
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,252,489Active: 219,077Recovered: 1,973,200Death: 60,212
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 550,540Active: 32,889Recovered: 505,818Death: 11,833
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,649Active: 1,411Recovered: 83,602Death: 4,636
Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar announced that the government has decidedto allow the Cinema halls to operate with 100 percent capacity for four weeks on a trial basis.
After meeting senior office-bearers of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and representatives from the industry, Sudhakar made this announcement.
Earlier, the health department allowed the Cinema halls to operate with 50 percent capacity in the state because of the Coronavirus pandemic .