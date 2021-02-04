Cinema halls allowed to open with 100 percent capacity in the state..Know the details

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar announced that the government has decidedto allow the Cinema halls to operate with 100 percent capacity for four weeks on a trial basis.

After meeting senior office-bearers of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and representatives from the industry, Sudhakar made this announcement.

Earlier, the health department allowed the Cinema halls to operate with 50 percent capacity in the state because of the Coronavirus pandemic .