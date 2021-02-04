SEBI bans Future Group CEO from securities market

FeaturedBusinessTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 104,907,179
    World
    Confirmed: 104,907,179
    Active: 25,851,491
    Recovered: 76,777,155
    Death: 2,278,533
  • USA 27,150,457
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,150,457
    Active: 9,781,749
    Recovered: 16,906,778
    Death: 461,930
  • India 10,791,123
    India
    Confirmed: 10,791,123
    Active: 156,873
    Recovered: 10,479,508
    Death: 154,742
  • Brazil 9,339,921
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,339,921
    Active: 875,465
    Recovered: 8,236,864
    Death: 227,592
  • Russia 3,901,204
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,901,204
    Active: 461,153
    Recovered: 3,365,367
    Death: 74,684
  • UK 3,871,825
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,871,825
    Active: 1,957,577
    Recovered: 1,804,913
    Death: 109,335
  • Italy 2,583,790
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,583,790
    Active: 434,722
    Recovered: 2,059,248
    Death: 89,820
  • Turkey 2,501,079
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,501,079
    Active: 87,341
    Recovered: 2,387,384
    Death: 26,354
  • Germany 2,252,489
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,252,489
    Active: 219,077
    Recovered: 1,973,200
    Death: 60,212
  • Pakistan 550,540
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 550,540
    Active: 32,889
    Recovered: 505,818
    Death: 11,833
  • China 89,649
    China
    Confirmed: 89,649
    Active: 1,411
    Recovered: 83,602
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 4/2:In a major development, SEBI barred Future Group Chief Executive Kishore Biyani and his brother Anil from accessing the securities market for a year after investigating insider trading case.

Sebi’s order comes after the Delhi high court directed FRL to maintain status quo on the Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Retail.

Future released a statement,”The SEBI Order is untenable since it treats a well-anticipated and publicly well-known impending reorganisation of the home furnishing businesses that the Future Group effected in 2017 to be unpublished information,” it said, adding that the order will not affect its deal with Reliance Industries Ltd”.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.