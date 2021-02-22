Clashes break out between BJP workers and farmers in Muzaffarnagar, Several Injured

-
New Delhi, 23/2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and farmers reportedly clashed with each other in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Monday. Many have been injured in the violence as slogans continued from both sides. The incident took place in Soram village under Shahpur Police Station area.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary tweeted about the incident saying, “A conflict broke out between BJP leaders and farmers in Soram village leaving many injured. If there is no talk in favour of the farmer, at least, keep a good behavior. Honour the farmer! Will the villagers tolerate the hooliganism of government representatives who are telling them the benefits of the new laws?”
सोरम गाँव में बीजेपी नेताओं और किसानों के बीच संघर्ष, कई लोग घायल! किसान के पक्ष में बात नहीं होती तो कम से कम, व्यवहार तो अच्छा रखो। किसान की इज़्ज़त तो करो! इब कानूनों के फायदे बताने जा रहे सरकार के नुमाइंदों की गुंडागर्दी बर्दाश्त करेंगे गाँववाले?#मुजफ्फरनगर pic.twitter.com/X21oP7iTgP
— Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantrld) February 22, 2021