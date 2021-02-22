Clashes break out between BJP workers and farmers in Muzaffarnagar, Several Injured

COVID-19 Updates World 112,236,037 World Confirmed: 112,236,037 Active: 22,019,799 Recovered: 87,731,979 Death: 2,484,259

New Delhi, 23/2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and farmers reportedly clashed with each other in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Monday. Many have been injured in the violence as slogans continued from both sides. The incident took place in Soram village under Shahpur Police Station area.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary tweeted about the incident saying, “A conflict broke out between BJP leaders and farmers in Soram village leaving many injured. If there is no talk in favour of the farmer, at least, keep a good behavior. Honour the farmer! Will the villagers tolerate the hooliganism of government representatives who are telling them the benefits of the new laws?”