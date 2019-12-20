Clean chit to Ajit Pawar in Vidarbha irrigation scam

Mumbai,20/12: NCP leader and former deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar was given clean chit in the Vidarbha irrigation scam by the Anti Corruption Bureau. The ACB DG Param Bir Singh filed an affidavit in Bombay High court stating that “In regards to respondent no. 7, Ajit Pawar, no criminality had been found”.

Previously , the NCP leader was cleared of all allegations in the Vidarbha irrigation scam by the Maharashtra ACB, according to an affidavit submitted before the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, which was filed just a day before the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) was sworn in Maharashtra on November 28.