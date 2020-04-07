ପିତୃଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ଛୁଟି ନନେଇଥିବାରୁ କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳଙ୍କୁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଶଂସା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୭ା୪(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଭବାନୀ ଶଙ୍କର ଚୟନିଙ୍କ ପିତୃଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ସେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ଯୋଗ ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ଏନେଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ତାଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାଚଳି ଯୁଦ୍ଧ କାଳିନ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ବେଳେ ତାଙ୍କର କର୍ତ୍ତବ୍ୟ ନିଷ୍ଠାକୁ ସେ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଓଡ଼ିଶା ତାଙ୍କର ପ୍ରେରଣାଦାୟୀ ନେତୃତ୍ୱକୁ ସମ୍ମାନ ଜଣାଉଛି ବୋଲି ନବୀନ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

Deepest condolences to @CuttackDM who lost his father this morning. In an act of exemplary public service, Sri Bhabani Chayani continues to work without a single day leave during huge personal tragedy. #Odisha salutes his inspirational leadership@narendramodi#OdishaFightsCorona

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 7, 2020