CM Addresses State Executive Meeting of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal

Bhubaneswar, 23/12: Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik on Wednesday addressed the state executive meeting of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal via Video conferencing.
While addressing the students the CM called them ‘the vehicle of transformation’. He asked the students to take pride in being an Odia. In his speech, Mr. Pattnaik mentioned the heroes of Odisha like Veer Surendra Sai, Buxi Jagabandhu, Gopabandhu Das etc, and asked the students to be like them.
CM also talked about the power of social media and the potential harm it can cause. He said a lot of misinformation is out there in social media, even in the mainstream media some news is fake. “Misinformation is now the greatest enemy to social harmony”, he added.