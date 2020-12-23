LPG Prices may change everyday from next year, know the reason here!!

-
World
78,475,152
WorldConfirmed: 78,475,152Active: 21,504,767Recovered: 55,243,850Death: 1,726,535
-
USA
18,684,628
USAConfirmed: 18,684,628Active: 7,408,707Recovered: 10,945,097Death: 330,824
-
India
10,099,308
IndiaConfirmed: 10,099,308Active: 289,450Recovered: 9,663,382Death: 146,476
-
Brazil
7,320,020
BrazilConfirmed: 7,320,020Active: 776,763Recovered: 6,354,972Death: 188,285
-
Russia
2,933,753
RussiaConfirmed: 2,933,753Active: 537,325Recovered: 2,343,967Death: 52,461
-
UK
2,110,314
UKConfirmed: 2,110,314Active: 2,042,007Recovered: N/ADeath: 68,307
-
Turkey
2,062,960
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,062,960Active: 177,543Recovered: 1,866,815Death: 18,602
-
Italy
1,977,370
ItalyConfirmed: 1,977,370Active: 605,955Recovered: 1,301,573Death: 69,842
-
Germany
1,556,611
GermanyConfirmed: 1,556,611Active: 391,670Recovered: 1,136,700Death: 28,241
-
Pakistan
462,814
PakistanConfirmed: 462,814Active: 37,905Recovered: 415,352Death: 9,557
-
China
86,882
ChinaConfirmed: 86,882Active: 320Recovered: 81,928Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 23/12: The LPG cylinder may vary every day starting from next year. These prices are fixed on a monthly basis now.
The petrol and diesel prices are fixed every day, which helps the petroleum companies to easily adjust any change in global crude prices. But in case of LPG cylinders, the prices are fixed every month and the companies bear loses for a month.
Now that the market prices are increasing again, it remains to be seen if the government increases subsidy benefits as well.