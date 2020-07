CM Naveen Patnaik wrote letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal about Haridaspur-Paradip Railway line

Bhubaneswar,28/7: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to Union railway minister Piyush Goyal seeking necessary approvals of Haridaspur-Paradip new railway line for passenger traffic.

For the first time in history, this 82 KM railway line connected Kendrapara to railway map.