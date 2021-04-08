PM Modi-led meeting with CMs to discuss Covid-19 situation

COVID-19 Updates World 134,082,314 World Confirmed: 134,082,314 Active: 23,119,852 Recovered: 108,055,707 Death: 2,906,755

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus infection spreading in the country, Modi had called for a virtual meeting with state CMs to take stock of the situation.

Earlier this week, the prime minister also chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 vaccination program in the country.

Modi highlighted the need to enforce Corvid appropriate behavior in the coming days and ensure the availability of beds and testing facilities across the country.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh mark again, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Hon’ble Chief Minister’s Views at the Meeting taken up by Hon’ble Prime Minister with State Chief Ministers.

“We have reactivated our system to tackle the new rise in the Covid cases especially in districts bordering some states with high incidence of the virus.”

“We would request the Union Government for the following support in our Covid Management,” he added:

We thank the Union Government for allowing the States, under SDRF guidelines, to spend up to 50% of the annual allocation for Covid-related activities during 2020-21. The same guidelines may be continued for the year 2021-22 as well. During 2020-21, Odisha had requested for Rs 400 crores under Emergency Covid Response Plan (ECRP), but we received only Rs 146 crores. In view of the new wave of Covid, it is requested that at least Rs 300 crores be released to Odisha for 2021-22 for Covid-19 Management. Odisha has been doing well in vaccination program with among the lowest wastage in the country and efficient system of administering the vaccine to eligible persons. We have not been able to ramp up the vaccination due to supply issues. We are currently able to vaccinate 2.5 lakh persons per day and have capability to increase further. We request that at least 10 days stock of the vaccines is ensured for Odisha.

The entire country has to put up a united front against this pandemic and we will continue to provide support in this fight.