Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for Covid-19

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kerala, 8/4: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in our country. Many politicians and celebrities have been infected by the deadly virus.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. According to reports,  say he is stable and is not having major health-related difficulties at present

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
