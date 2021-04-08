Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for Covid-19

-
WorldConfirmed: 134,078,575Active: 23,116,151Recovered: 108,055,707Death: 2,906,717
USAConfirmed: 31,651,179Active: 6,869,544Recovered: 24,208,605Death: 573,030
BrazilConfirmed: 13,197,031Active: 1,191,776Recovered: 11,664,158Death: 341,097
IndiaConfirmed: 13,045,065Active: 968,653Recovered: 11,908,820Death: 167,592
RussiaConfirmed: 4,614,834Active: 273,951Recovered: 4,239,038Death: 101,845
UKConfirmed: 4,370,321Active: 297,987Recovered: 3,945,354Death: 126,980
ItalyConfirmed: 3,717,602Active: 544,330Recovered: 3,060,411Death: 112,861
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,633,925Active: 406,004Recovered: 3,194,978Death: 32,943
GermanyConfirmed: 2,940,682Active: 230,956Recovered: 2,631,400Death: 78,326
PakistanConfirmed: 705,517Active: 66,994Recovered: 623,399Death: 15,124
ChinaConfirmed: 90,365Active: 263Recovered: 85,466Death: 4,636
Kerala, 8/4: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in our country. Many politicians and celebrities have been infected by the deadly virus.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. According to reports, say he is stable and is not having major health-related difficulties at present