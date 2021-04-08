Missing Cat found inside a Huge Snake. See pics here!

COVID-19 Updates World 134,078,575 World Confirmed: 134,078,575 Active: 23,116,151 Recovered: 108,055,707 Death: 2,906,717

New Delhi, 8/4: A girl in Thailand posted on Facebook that her Cat was swallowed by a huge snake. The girl was left heartbroken after she got to know about the harrowing experience.

A Facebook user, Kanchi Nard, wrote about the family’s traumatic experience. According to her post, her daughter went looking for their cat, Ho Jun, around 3 pm on Saturday. But little did she know that a horrifying sight was waiting for her. She could not believe her eyes and was petrified by what she saw. A snake was in the backyard, and there was a big bulge in its stomach.

According to Nard’s post, after looking at the snake, it was clear that the dangerous reptile had swallowed the cat.

The little girl was shattered when she realized what had happened to her cat. The mother, too, was heartbroken. In her Facebook post, she shared how unfortunate this incident was for them, and that she’s upset about how hurt her daughter was.

A rescue team helped the family in capturing the python. Sadly, Ho Jun could not come back home.