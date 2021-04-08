Missing Cat found inside a Huge Snake. See pics here!

-
World
134,078,575
WorldConfirmed: 134,078,575Active: 23,116,151Recovered: 108,055,707Death: 2,906,717
-
USA
31,651,179
USAConfirmed: 31,651,179Active: 6,869,544Recovered: 24,208,605Death: 573,030
-
Brazil
13,197,031
BrazilConfirmed: 13,197,031Active: 1,191,776Recovered: 11,664,158Death: 341,097
-
India
13,045,065
IndiaConfirmed: 13,045,065Active: 968,653Recovered: 11,908,820Death: 167,592
-
Russia
4,614,834
RussiaConfirmed: 4,614,834Active: 273,951Recovered: 4,239,038Death: 101,845
-
UK
4,370,321
UKConfirmed: 4,370,321Active: 297,987Recovered: 3,945,354Death: 126,980
-
Italy
3,717,602
ItalyConfirmed: 3,717,602Active: 544,330Recovered: 3,060,411Death: 112,861
-
Turkey
3,633,925
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,633,925Active: 406,004Recovered: 3,194,978Death: 32,943
-
Germany
2,940,682
GermanyConfirmed: 2,940,682Active: 230,956Recovered: 2,631,400Death: 78,326
-
Pakistan
705,517
PakistanConfirmed: 705,517Active: 66,994Recovered: 623,399Death: 15,124
-
China
90,365
ChinaConfirmed: 90,365Active: 263Recovered: 85,466Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 8/4: A girl in Thailand posted on Facebook that her Cat was swallowed by a huge snake. The girl was left heartbroken after she got to know about the harrowing experience.
A Facebook user, Kanchi Nard, wrote about the family’s traumatic experience. According to her post, her daughter went looking for their cat, Ho Jun, around 3 pm on Saturday. But little did she know that a horrifying sight was waiting for her. She could not believe her eyes and was petrified by what she saw. A snake was in the backyard, and there was a big bulge in its stomach.
According to Nard’s post, after looking at the snake, it was clear that the dangerous reptile had swallowed the cat.
The little girl was shattered when she realized what had happened to her cat. The mother, too, was heartbroken. In her Facebook post, she shared how unfortunate this incident was for them, and that she’s upset about how hurt her daughter was.
A rescue team helped the family in capturing the python. Sadly, Ho Jun could not come back home.