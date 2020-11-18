Colleges and Universities to open in Uttar Pradesh amid restrictions.

Lucknow, 18/11: The colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh are going to open following the Unlock 5.0 guidelines. As per the official rules, the institutions will be opening with 50% attendance of students on a roaster basis. The use of hand sanitizers, social distancing, masks, and thermal scanning will be mandatory among other rules. Members of the faculty, as well as the staff, are ordered to wear ID cards at all times inside the campus. The classes will be held as per the UGC guidelines.

The UP Government has asked the students, staff, and faculty to not travel to any high-contamination zones. Any student, teacher, or staff living in high-contamination zones won’t be allowed to attend the institutions, as per the Government orders.