Common Aptitude Test for DU, JNU, BHU Entrance Exam 2021

FeaturedCareerEducation
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 80,401,075
    World
    Confirmed: 80,401,075
    Active: 21,984,894
    Recovered: 56,655,443
    Death: 1,760,738
  • USA 19,217,816
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,217,816
    Active: 7,618,560
    Recovered: 11,260,932
    Death: 338,324
  • India 10,183,478
    India
    Confirmed: 10,183,478
    Active: 279,457
    Recovered: 9,756,464
    Death: 147,557
  • Brazil 7,448,560
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,448,560
    Active: 798,710
    Recovered: 6,459,335
    Death: 190,515
  • Russia 3,021,964
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,021,964
    Active: 541,299
    Recovered: 2,426,439
    Death: 54,226
  • UK 2,256,005
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,256,005
    Active: 2,185,600
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 70,405
  • Turkey 2,133,373
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,133,373
    Active: 119,715
    Recovered: 1,994,034
    Death: 19,624
  • Italy 2,028,354
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,028,354
    Active: 579,886
    Recovered: 1,377,109
    Death: 71,359
  • Germany 1,637,770
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,637,770
    Active: 384,054
    Recovered: 1,223,700
    Death: 30,016
  • Pakistan 469,482
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 469,482
    Active: 39,177
    Recovered: 420,489
    Death: 9,816
  • China 86,933
    China
    Confirmed: 86,933
    Active: 328
    Recovered: 81,971
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 26/12: The Central Government has proposed a common entrance exam for Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindi University, and other central universities from the academic session 2021-22. The exam will be called Common Aptitude Test.

National Testing Agency will conduct the test according to media reports. It will be compulsory for students who are seeking admissions into the undergraduate courses to undergo the common entrance test. The entrance test will come into effect next year i.e. 2021-22.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.