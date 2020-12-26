Common Aptitude Test for DU, JNU, BHU Entrance Exam 2021

-
WorldConfirmed: 80,401,075Active: 21,984,894Recovered: 56,655,443Death: 1,760,738
USAConfirmed: 19,217,816Active: 7,618,560Recovered: 11,260,932Death: 338,324
IndiaConfirmed: 10,183,478Active: 279,457Recovered: 9,756,464Death: 147,557
BrazilConfirmed: 7,448,560Active: 798,710Recovered: 6,459,335Death: 190,515
RussiaConfirmed: 3,021,964Active: 541,299Recovered: 2,426,439Death: 54,226
UKConfirmed: 2,256,005Active: 2,185,600Recovered: N/ADeath: 70,405
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,133,373Active: 119,715Recovered: 1,994,034Death: 19,624
ItalyConfirmed: 2,028,354Active: 579,886Recovered: 1,377,109Death: 71,359
GermanyConfirmed: 1,637,770Active: 384,054Recovered: 1,223,700Death: 30,016
PakistanConfirmed: 469,482Active: 39,177Recovered: 420,489Death: 9,816
ChinaConfirmed: 86,933Active: 328Recovered: 81,971Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 26/12: The Central Government has proposed a common entrance exam for Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindi University, and other central universities from the academic session 2021-22. The exam will be called Common Aptitude Test.
National Testing Agency will conduct the test according to media reports. It will be compulsory for students who are seeking admissions into the undergraduate courses to undergo the common entrance test. The entrance test will come into effect next year i.e. 2021-22.