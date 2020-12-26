Farm Protest: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party quits NDA!!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 26/12: Hanuman Beniwal led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party(RLP) has quit the BJP led National Democratic Alliance on Saturday to show protest towards the black farm laws.

“We won’t stand with anyone who are against farmers,” Mr Beniwal, a Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan’s Nagaur, said, addressing protesters at the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

