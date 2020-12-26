Farm Protest: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party quits NDA!!

COVID-19 Updates World 80,356,514 World Confirmed: 80,356,514 Active: 21,940,590 Recovered: 56,655,443 Death: 1,760,481

USA 19,217,816 USA Confirmed: 19,217,816 Active: 7,618,560 Recovered: 11,260,932 Death: 338,324

India 10,178,592 India Confirmed: 10,178,592 Active: 280,401 Recovered: 9,750,670 Death: 147,521

Brazil 7,448,560 Brazil Confirmed: 7,448,560 Active: 798,710 Recovered: 6,459,335 Death: 190,515

Russia 3,021,964 Russia Confirmed: 3,021,964 Active: 541,299 Recovered: 2,426,439 Death: 54,226

UK 2,221,312 UK Confirmed: 2,221,312 Active: 2,151,117 Recovered: N/A Death: 70,195

Turkey 2,118,255 Turkey Confirmed: 2,118,255 Active: 128,081 Recovered: 1,970,803 Death: 19,371

Italy 2,028,354 Italy Confirmed: 2,028,354 Active: 579,886 Recovered: 1,377,109 Death: 71,359

Germany 1,637,635 Germany Confirmed: 1,637,635 Active: 383,920 Recovered: 1,223,700 Death: 30,015

Pakistan 469,482 Pakistan Confirmed: 469,482 Active: 39,177 Recovered: 420,489 Death: 9,816

China 86,933 China Confirmed: 86,933 Active: 328 Recovered: 81,971 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 26/12: Hanuman Beniwal led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party(RLP) has quit the BJP led National Democratic Alliance on Saturday to show protest towards the black farm laws.

“We won’t stand with anyone who are against farmers,” Mr Beniwal, a Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan’s Nagaur, said, addressing protesters at the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.