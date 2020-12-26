Farm Protest: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party quits NDA!!

-
World
80,356,514
WorldConfirmed: 80,356,514Active: 21,940,590Recovered: 56,655,443Death: 1,760,481
-
USA
19,217,816
USAConfirmed: 19,217,816Active: 7,618,560Recovered: 11,260,932Death: 338,324
-
India
10,178,592
IndiaConfirmed: 10,178,592Active: 280,401Recovered: 9,750,670Death: 147,521
-
Brazil
7,448,560
BrazilConfirmed: 7,448,560Active: 798,710Recovered: 6,459,335Death: 190,515
-
Russia
3,021,964
RussiaConfirmed: 3,021,964Active: 541,299Recovered: 2,426,439Death: 54,226
-
UK
2,221,312
UKConfirmed: 2,221,312Active: 2,151,117Recovered: N/ADeath: 70,195
-
Turkey
2,118,255
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,118,255Active: 128,081Recovered: 1,970,803Death: 19,371
-
Italy
2,028,354
ItalyConfirmed: 2,028,354Active: 579,886Recovered: 1,377,109Death: 71,359
-
Germany
1,637,635
GermanyConfirmed: 1,637,635Active: 383,920Recovered: 1,223,700Death: 30,015
-
Pakistan
469,482
PakistanConfirmed: 469,482Active: 39,177Recovered: 420,489Death: 9,816
-
China
86,933
ChinaConfirmed: 86,933Active: 328Recovered: 81,971Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 26/12: Hanuman Beniwal led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party(RLP) has quit the BJP led National Democratic Alliance on Saturday to show protest towards the black farm laws.
“We won’t stand with anyone who are against farmers,” Mr Beniwal, a Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan’s Nagaur, said, addressing protesters at the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.