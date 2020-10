Bhubaneswar, 11/10: Common PG entrance test 2020 (CPET 2020) will be held in various centers from tomorrow i.e from October 12. 62,189 aspirants are expected to appear for the test this year . This entrance examination will enable the students to get into the various PG programs in all the government universities in Odisha.

Odisha is the first state to do such a unique initiative to relax students from appearing in different PG examinations.