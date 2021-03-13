Congress to contest in 91 seats in Kerala

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Thiruvananthapuram, 13/2 : In a major development,the Kerala unit of Congress party is going to contest in 91 out of the 140 constituencies for the upcoming assembly elections.

This information is given by State PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen. Chandy

