Car door caused Mamata’s injury: Bengal Chief Secretary to EC

Kolkata,13/3: In a report to Election commission, Bengal chief secretary has informed the election commission that, the car door caused the injury to Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.
Mamata was discharged from SKMM hospital after undergoing treatment for 2days.
While stating that the injury was caused by the car door, the report does not clearly mention what led to the door slamming on Mamata Banerjee’s leg.