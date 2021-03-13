Car door caused Mamata’s injury: Bengal Chief Secretary to EC

COVID-19 Updates World 119,613,767 World Confirmed: 119,613,767 Active: 20,704,155 Recovered: 96,257,884 Death: 2,651,728

USA 29,993,423 USA Confirmed: 29,993,423 Active: 7,416,659 Recovered: 22,031,220 Death: 545,544

Brazil 11,368,316 Brazil Confirmed: 11,368,316 Active: 1,092,060 Recovered: 10,000,980 Death: 275,276

India 11,333,728 India Confirmed: 11,333,728 Active: 201,985 Recovered: 10,973,260 Death: 158,483

Russia 4,370,617 Russia Confirmed: 4,370,617 Active: 306,368 Recovered: 3,973,029 Death: 91,220

UK 4,248,286 UK Confirmed: 4,248,286 Active: 698,851 Recovered: 3,424,092 Death: 125,343

Italy 3,175,807 Italy Confirmed: 3,175,807 Active: 509,317 Recovered: 2,564,926 Death: 101,564

Turkey 2,850,930 Turkey Confirmed: 2,850,930 Active: 151,301 Recovered: 2,670,273 Death: 29,356

Germany 2,559,296 Germany Confirmed: 2,559,296 Active: 139,906 Recovered: 2,345,600 Death: 73,790

Pakistan 602,536 Pakistan Confirmed: 602,536 Active: 19,764 Recovered: 569,296 Death: 13,476

China 90,034 China Confirmed: 90,034 Active: 184 Recovered: 85,214 Death: 4,636

Kolkata,13/3: In a report to Election commission, Bengal chief secretary has informed the election commission that, the car door caused the injury to Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

Mamata was discharged from SKMM hospital after undergoing treatment for 2days.

While stating that the injury was caused by the car door, the report does not clearly mention what led to the door slamming on Mamata Banerjee’s leg.