Car door caused Mamata’s injury: Bengal Chief Secretary to EC

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 119,613,767
    World
    Confirmed: 119,613,767
    Active: 20,704,155
    Recovered: 96,257,884
    Death: 2,651,728
  • USA 29,993,423
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,993,423
    Active: 7,416,659
    Recovered: 22,031,220
    Death: 545,544
  • Brazil 11,368,316
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,368,316
    Active: 1,092,060
    Recovered: 10,000,980
    Death: 275,276
  • India 11,333,728
    India
    Confirmed: 11,333,728
    Active: 201,985
    Recovered: 10,973,260
    Death: 158,483
  • Russia 4,370,617
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,370,617
    Active: 306,368
    Recovered: 3,973,029
    Death: 91,220
  • UK 4,248,286
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,248,286
    Active: 698,851
    Recovered: 3,424,092
    Death: 125,343
  • Italy 3,175,807
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,175,807
    Active: 509,317
    Recovered: 2,564,926
    Death: 101,564
  • Turkey 2,850,930
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,850,930
    Active: 151,301
    Recovered: 2,670,273
    Death: 29,356
  • Germany 2,559,296
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,559,296
    Active: 139,906
    Recovered: 2,345,600
    Death: 73,790
  • Pakistan 602,536
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 602,536
    Active: 19,764
    Recovered: 569,296
    Death: 13,476
  • China 90,034
    China
    Confirmed: 90,034
    Active: 184
    Recovered: 85,214
    Death: 4,636

Kolkata,13/3: In a report to Election commission, Bengal chief secretary has informed the election commission that, the car door caused the injury to Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

Mamata was discharged from SKMM hospital after undergoing treatment for 2days.

While stating that the injury was caused by the car door, the report does not clearly mention what led to the door slamming on Mamata Banerjee’s leg.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.