Corona Infection is due to 5G technology! Rumours in London

London,9/4:The number of infected people in the UK is increasing every day due to the corona infection. Many misleading posts have been shared on social media about the spread of corona due to 5G mobile technology . The result has been panic among the people. Some people are said to have set fire to some 5G towers. Communication has been disrupted due to a fire at a mobile tower. Cabinet Minister Michael Gobb has advised people not to believe such rumors. “The role of 5G in the communication system is important,” he said. Meanwhile, Google is planning to take appropriate action.