Corona is over! Bengal BJP Chief claims in a rally, Watch the video

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Hoogly, 11/09: While addressing the rally in West Bengal’s Hoogly, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh  made a sensational claim that the deadly  Coronavirus is over.

Addressing a jubilant crowd, he said,” Didi’s brothers are feeling unwell seeing the crowd here…not due to fear of coronavirus but due to the fear of BJP! Corona is over! Didi is uselessly imposing a lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies.”

Watch the video

