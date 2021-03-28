ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ତିନି ଶହ ନିକଟତର, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୮ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୯୦ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୭୧ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୧୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 27th March

New Positive Cases: 290

In quarantine: 171

Local contacts: 119

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 10

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 15

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 9

