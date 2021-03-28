ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ତିନି ଶହ ନିକଟତର, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

-
World
127,312,616
WorldConfirmed: 127,312,616Active: 21,922,475Recovered: 102,600,081Death: 2,790,060
-
USA
30,917,142
USAConfirmed: 30,917,142Active: 7,006,619Recovered: 23,348,510Death: 562,013
-
Brazil
12,490,362
BrazilConfirmed: 12,490,362Active: 1,300,041Recovered: 10,879,627Death: 310,694
-
India
11,971,624
IndiaConfirmed: 11,971,624Active: 486,276Recovered: 11,323,762Death: 161,586
-
Russia
4,510,744
RussiaConfirmed: 4,510,744Active: 282,842Recovered: 4,130,498Death: 97,404
-
UK
4,329,180
UKConfirmed: 4,329,180Active: 415,295Recovered: 3,787,312Death: 126,573
-
Italy
3,512,453
ItalyConfirmed: 3,512,453Active: 571,878Recovered: 2,832,939Death: 107,636
-
Turkey
3,179,115
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,179,115Active: 208,263Recovered: 2,939,929Death: 30,923
-
Germany
2,772,694
GermanyConfirmed: 2,772,694Active: 211,690Recovered: 2,484,600Death: 76,404
-
Pakistan
654,591
PakistanConfirmed: 654,591Active: 44,447Recovered: 595,929Death: 14,215
-
China
90,167
ChinaConfirmed: 90,167Active: 167Recovered: 85,364Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୮ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୯୦ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୭୧ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୧୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 27th March
New Positive Cases: 290
In quarantine: 171
Local contacts: 119
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 10
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 9
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 28, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୦ ହଜାର ୧୯୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ହଜାର ୫୭୧ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୬୫୦ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୭୧ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
21. Sonepur: 2
22. Sundargarh: 14
23. State Pool: 16
New recoveries: 89
Cumulative tested: 8975095
Positive: 340194
Recovered: 336571
Active cases: 1650
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 28, 2021