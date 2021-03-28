Gold Prices Hit 11-months Low. Check the Prices Here!

-
World
127,321,712
WorldConfirmed: 127,321,712Active: 21,929,559Recovered: 102,601,873Death: 2,790,280
-
USA
30,917,142
USAConfirmed: 30,917,142Active: 7,006,619Recovered: 23,348,510Death: 562,013
-
Brazil
12,490,362
BrazilConfirmed: 12,490,362Active: 1,300,041Recovered: 10,879,627Death: 310,694
-
India
11,971,624
IndiaConfirmed: 11,971,624Active: 486,276Recovered: 11,323,762Death: 161,586
-
Russia
4,510,744
RussiaConfirmed: 4,510,744Active: 282,842Recovered: 4,130,498Death: 97,404
-
UK
4,329,180
UKConfirmed: 4,329,180Active: 415,295Recovered: 3,787,312Death: 126,573
-
Italy
3,512,453
ItalyConfirmed: 3,512,453Active: 571,878Recovered: 2,832,939Death: 107,636
-
Turkey
3,179,115
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,179,115Active: 208,263Recovered: 2,939,929Death: 30,923
-
Germany
2,772,694
GermanyConfirmed: 2,772,694Active: 211,690Recovered: 2,484,600Death: 76,404
-
Pakistan
654,591
PakistanConfirmed: 654,591Active: 44,447Recovered: 595,929Death: 14,215
-
China
90,167
ChinaConfirmed: 90,167Active: 167Recovered: 85,364Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 28/3: Gold prices dropped by as much as Rs 7,600 per 100 gram on Sunday (March 28), just a day before Holi. The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold on Sunday was Rs 43,920, according to the Good Returns Website.
It is to be noted that gold prices continue to fall for the last few days hitting a nearly 11-month low. It may be recalled that gold futures for April delivery opened at Rs 44,974 per 10 gram, earlier this week. But it went down by Rs 100 per 100 gram after one day. The downward trend of gold prices continued on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Notably, the 22-carat and the 24-carat gold rates are not showroom prices. It is expected that the price of gold may change after the inclusion of Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes.