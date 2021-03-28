Gold Prices Hit 11-months Low. Check the Prices Here!

FeaturedBusinessNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 127,321,712
    World
    Confirmed: 127,321,712
    Active: 21,929,559
    Recovered: 102,601,873
    Death: 2,790,280
  • USA 30,917,142
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,917,142
    Active: 7,006,619
    Recovered: 23,348,510
    Death: 562,013
  • Brazil 12,490,362
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,490,362
    Active: 1,300,041
    Recovered: 10,879,627
    Death: 310,694
  • India 11,971,624
    India
    Confirmed: 11,971,624
    Active: 486,276
    Recovered: 11,323,762
    Death: 161,586
  • Russia 4,510,744
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,510,744
    Active: 282,842
    Recovered: 4,130,498
    Death: 97,404
  • UK 4,329,180
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,329,180
    Active: 415,295
    Recovered: 3,787,312
    Death: 126,573
  • Italy 3,512,453
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,512,453
    Active: 571,878
    Recovered: 2,832,939
    Death: 107,636
  • Turkey 3,179,115
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,179,115
    Active: 208,263
    Recovered: 2,939,929
    Death: 30,923
  • Germany 2,772,694
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,772,694
    Active: 211,690
    Recovered: 2,484,600
    Death: 76,404
  • Pakistan 654,591
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 654,591
    Active: 44,447
    Recovered: 595,929
    Death: 14,215
  • China 90,167
    China
    Confirmed: 90,167
    Active: 167
    Recovered: 85,364
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 28/3: Gold prices dropped by as much as Rs 7,600 per 100 gram on Sunday (March 28), just a day before Holi. The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold on Sunday was Rs 43,920, according to the Good Returns Website.

It is to be noted that gold prices continue to fall for the last few days hitting a nearly 11-month low. It may be recalled that gold futures for April delivery opened at Rs 44,974 per 10 gram, earlier this week. But it went down by Rs 100  per 100 gram after one day. The downward trend of gold prices continued on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Notably, the 22-carat and the 24-carat gold rates are not showroom prices. It is expected that the price of gold may change after the inclusion of Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.