Corona reached Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi, 17/5: Coronavirus infection has reached Rashtrapati Bhavan. ACP of Rashtrapati Bhavan has been found Coronavirus positive. Many policemen and staff posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan have been quarantined. ACP plays an important role in everything relating to the president. ACP’s office is inside the Rashtrapati Bhawan. ACP has been admitted to Apollo Hospital.

Last month, 115 families were kept in isolation after a family member working in the housekeeping department of Rashtrapati Bhavan became infected with COVID-19.