ପୂର୍ବତନ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀପ ରାୟଙ୍କୁ କରୋନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୮ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ପୁଣି ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପୂର୍ବତନ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀପ ରାୟ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ନିଜ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀପ ରାୟ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ଜରିଆରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ମୁଁ ଭଲ ଅଛି । କୌଣସି ବିବ୍ରତ ହେବାର ନାହିଁ । ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ପରାମର୍ଶ କ୍ରମେ ମୁଁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରେ ଅଛି । କରୋନା ଭୂତାଣୁକୁ ହାଲୁକାରେ ନନେବୋକୁ ସେ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
On getting the initial symptoms of COVID, I got myself tested and the report was positive. My health is fine and on the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. Request everyone to be careful against the virus. Complacency can put us as well as our near ones at risk!!!
— Dilip ray (@DilipRayOdisha) March 8, 2021
ତେବେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୫୯ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୭ ହଜାର ୮୦୩ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୫ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୦୮୦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୫୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୯ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।