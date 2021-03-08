ପୂର୍ବତନ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀପ ରାୟଙ୍କୁ କରୋନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୮ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ପୁଣି ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପୂର୍ବତନ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀପ ରାୟ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ନିଜ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀପ ରାୟ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ଜରିଆରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ମୁଁ ଭଲ ଅଛି । କୌଣସି ବିବ୍ରତ ହେବାର ନାହିଁ । ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ପରାମର୍ଶ କ୍ରମେ ମୁଁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରେ ଅଛି । କରୋନା ଭୂତାଣୁକୁ ହାଲୁକାରେ ନନେବୋକୁ ସେ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

On getting the initial symptoms of COVID, I got myself tested and the report was positive. My health is fine and on the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. Request everyone to be careful against the virus. Complacency can put us as well as our near ones at risk!!!

