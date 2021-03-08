Kareena Kapoor Shares first Picture of her Baby Boy

COVID-19 Updates World 117,474,711 World Confirmed: 117,474,711 Active: 21,887,712 Recovered: 92,980,956 Death: 2,606,043

Mumbai, 8/3: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first picture of her baby boy since his birth on February 21. She took to Instagram to share the picture of her baby boy.

She shared the picture to send out a strong message on International Women’s Day. She wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay (sic).”

Kareena Kapoor gave birth to a healthy baby boy at 9 am on February 21, 2021, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. This is her second child after Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on 20 December 2016.