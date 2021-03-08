10 Women-Centric Movies and Webseries to watch this International Women’s Day

-
New Delhi, 8/3: The whole world is celebrating International women’s day. Women’s Day is celebrated to celebrate the journey of women and the struggle they face in their daily life. There are movies and web series that depicts the journey of Women.
Here are the Popular web series, you can binge-watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime
- Fleabag
- Shakuntala Devi
- Bridget Jones’ Diary
- Made In Heaven
- Little Women
- Wonder Women
- Brittany Runs a Marathon
- Room
- Raazi
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel