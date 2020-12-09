ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା କୋରୋନା । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କୋରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୭୮୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନରେ ଆଉ ୫ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ତେବେ ଏନେଇ ମୋଟ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୭୮୯ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୮୬ କୋରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ । ସଂଗରୋଧରୁ ୨୨୩ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୬୩ ଚିହ୍ନଟ । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୨ ହଜାର ୨୯୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି । ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୬ ହଜାର ୯୭୦ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ୩ ହଜାର ୪୮୭ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ।

Covid-19 Report For 8th December

New Positive Cases: 386

In quarantine: 223

Local contacts: 163

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 29

2. Balasore: 20

3. Bargarh: 20

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 22

