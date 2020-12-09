ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା କୋରୋନା । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କୋରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୭୮୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନରେ ଆଉ  ୫ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ତେବେ ଏନେଇ ମୋଟ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୭୮୯ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୮୬ କୋରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ । ସଂଗରୋଧରୁ ୨୨୩ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୬୩ ଚିହ୍ନଟ । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୨ ହଜାର ୨୯୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି । ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୬ ହଜାର ୯୭୦ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ୩ ହଜାର ୪୮୭ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ।

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
