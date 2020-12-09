ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା କୋରୋନା । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କୋରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୭୮୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି

-
World
68,598,056
USA
15,591,709
India
9,735,975
Brazil
6,675,915
Russia
2,515,009
Italy
1,757,394
UK
1,750,241
Germany
1,218,325
Turkey
893,630
Pakistan
426,142
China
86,661
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନରେ ଆଉ ୫ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ତେବେ ଏନେଇ ମୋଟ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୭୮୯ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୮୬ କୋରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ । ସଂଗରୋଧରୁ ୨୨୩ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୬୩ ଚିହ୍ନଟ । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୨ ହଜାର ୨୯୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି । ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୬ ହଜାର ୯୭୦ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ୩ ହଜାର ୪୮୭ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ।
Covid-19 Report For 8th December
New Positive Cases: 386
In quarantine: 223
Local contacts: 163
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 29
2. Balasore: 20
3. Bargarh: 20
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 22
