Government sends proposal for amendments on farm laws

In a proposal send by the central government to the protesting farmers, government has assured amendments

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 68,599,596
    World
    Confirmed: 68,599,596
    Active: 19,545,654
    Recovered: 47,490,141
    Death: 1,563,801
  • USA 15,591,709
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,591,709
    Active: 6,211,242
    Recovered: 9,087,069
    Death: 293,398
  • India 9,735,975
    India
    Confirmed: 9,735,975
    Active: 378,996
    Recovered: 9,215,581
    Death: 141,398
  • Brazil 6,675,915
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,675,915
    Active: 643,022
    Recovered: 5,854,709
    Death: 178,184
  • Russia 2,515,009
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,515,009
    Active: 489,324
    Recovered: 1,981,526
    Death: 44,159
  • Italy 1,757,394
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,757,394
    Active: 737,525
    Recovered: 958,629
    Death: 61,240
  • UK 1,750,241
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,750,241
    Active: 1,688,208
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 62,033
  • Germany 1,218,325
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,218,325
    Active: 334,864
    Recovered: 863,300
    Death: 20,161
  • Turkey 893,630
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 893,630
    Active: 436,801
    Recovered: 441,515
    Death: 15,314
  • Pakistan 426,142
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 426,142
    Active: 45,324
    Recovered: 372,271
    Death: 8,547
  • China 86,661
    China
    Confirmed: 86,661
    Active: 284
    Recovered: 81,743
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 9/12: The government has sent a proposal to the farmers on the 14th day of the protest, in which it has been said that what changes have been proposed that can be made in the new farm laws.

Amendments Proposed by the Government are:

– At present, the farmer does not have the right to approach the court in the contract farming law, in which case the government can amend it to include the right to go to court.

– Private players can presently work with the help of PAN card, but farmers brought up the registration system. The government can accept this condition.

– Apart from this, the government also seems to agree to some tax on private players.

– According to farmer leaders, Amit Shah has talked about some changes in the MSP system and the mandi system according to the convenience of the farmers.

The farmers had called for a nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday, following which the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called for a meeting with farmer leaders last evening, but eventually, the meeting failed to bring a solution, the meeting of farmer leaders with Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar was also cancelled earlier this morning.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.