Government sends proposal for amendments on farm laws
In a proposal send by the central government to the protesting farmers, government has assured amendments
New Delhi, 9/12: The government has sent a proposal to the farmers on the 14th day of the protest, in which it has been said that what changes have been proposed that can be made in the new farm laws.
Amendments Proposed by the Government are:
– At present, the farmer does not have the right to approach the court in the contract farming law, in which case the government can amend it to include the right to go to court.
– Private players can presently work with the help of PAN card, but farmers brought up the registration system. The government can accept this condition.
– Apart from this, the government also seems to agree to some tax on private players.
– According to farmer leaders, Amit Shah has talked about some changes in the MSP system and the mandi system according to the convenience of the farmers.
The farmers had called for a nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday, following which the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called for a meeting with farmer leaders last evening, but eventually, the meeting failed to bring a solution, the meeting of farmer leaders with Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar was also cancelled earlier this morning.