Coronavirus death toll rises in Italy

Rome, 11/3: The coronavirus is now said to have changed its address. The coronavirus, which began in China, has now spread to about 100 countries around the world. In Italy, the death toll has risen sharply. As of Tuesday, the death toll from the coronavirus in Italy had risen to 631. Similarly, the number of infected has reached 8561. Of these, 1,004 were reported to have recovered. Most of the dead were people in their 50s and 60s. In view of this, all Italian educational institutions, cinema halls, theaters, nightclubs have been closed and many programs have been canceled. Since then, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in South Korea and Iran has also increased.