Beijing, 7/2: China is witnessing one of the worst virus epidemics of the century as it continues to battle against the Coronavirus. Meanwhile, the death toll because of the Coronavirus is continuously increasing. Coronavirus has claimed more than 636 live in China till now. According to Chinese official sources, the number of affected persons reached 30,000. The epicenter of Coronavirus is the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan. World Health Organisation has declared it as a global emergency.