UK,13/2: Britain’s economy suffered its biggest decline in more than 300 years in 2020 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Last year, Britain’s economy recorded a decline of 9.9 percent. Shops and restaurants in Britain were closed due to the epidemic. In addition, the epidemic devastated the travel industry and manufacturing.

The Office for National Statistics said on Friday that the economic downturn in 2020 was more than twice as high as the 2009 downturn during the global financial crisis. This decline is the largest since 1709, when the winter was known as the Great Frost. Britain was a predominantly agrarian economy then.