Earthquake hits north India

New Delhi, 12/2 : In a major development, earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts north India at 10.30PM.

The shocks from the earthquake were felt across Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and even Rajasthan.