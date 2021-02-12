Earthquake hits north India

COVID-19 Updates
-
World
108,473,735
WorldConfirmed: 108,473,735Active: 25,457,864Recovered: 80,632,347Death: 2,383,524
-
USA
28,024,390
USAConfirmed: 28,024,390Active: 9,600,553Recovered: 17,936,178Death: 487,659
-
India
10,880,794
IndiaConfirmed: 10,880,794Active: 136,075Recovered: 10,589,230Death: 155,489
-
Brazil
9,716,298
BrazilConfirmed: 9,716,298Active: 836,208Recovered: 8,643,693Death: 236,397
-
Russia
4,042,837
RussiaConfirmed: 4,042,837Active: 404,501Recovered: 3,559,142Death: 79,194
-
UK
4,013,799
UKConfirmed: 4,013,799Active: 1,841,251Recovered: 2,056,261Death: 116,287
-
Italy
2,697,296
ItalyConfirmed: 2,697,296Active: 402,174Recovered: 2,202,077Death: 93,045
-
Turkey
2,564,427
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,564,427Active: 84,144Recovered: 2,453,096Death: 27,187
-
Germany
2,324,720
GermanyConfirmed: 2,324,720Active: 158,948Recovered: 2,101,000Death: 64,772
-
Pakistan
560,363
PakistanConfirmed: 560,363Active: 29,981Recovered: 518,164Death: 12,218
-
China
89,748
ChinaConfirmed: 89,748Active: 820Recovered: 84,292Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 12/2 : In a major development, earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts north India at 10.30PM.
The shocks from the earthquake were felt across Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and even Rajasthan.