Coronavirus impacts will end in India around May 20: Singapore University

The number of patients of Coronavirus in India is increasing continuously. Different claims are being made about when this infection will end. Meanwhile, Singapore University has given good news. It has been claimed through Data Science that the coronavirus may end in India around May 20. Lockdown is enforced in India till May 20 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Data Science research on Coronavirus

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has analyzed the speed of the spread of coronavirus through Artificial Intelligence. According to the university, these data are based on the patient being cured and infected. This analysis is based on susceptible-infected-recovered (SIR). The university has done research through data on almost all the countries where corona has more infection. The special thing is that after looking at their data-based graph, it shows that in Italy and Spain they are proving almost right. In both these countries, it may end in the first week of May.

