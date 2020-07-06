“Coronavirus is air-borne “claims Scientist

In the latest development, 239 scientists from 32 countries claim that Coronavirus is airborne and they asked WHO to revise recommendations. This news was reported in The New York Times.

Previously, WHO has said the coronavirus disease spreads primarily from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when a person with COVID-19 coughs, sneezes or speaks.

But according to these scientists, large droplets from a sneeze can be spread through the air and cause Coronavirus.