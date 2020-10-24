Coronavirus positive patients complains about hairfall

Symptoms of coronavirus vary in everyone. Some people complain of sore throat, fever and cold and cold, and in some people, the ability to smell and taste suddenly goes away. Apart from all this, now one more thing is being seen in the patients of Corona and that is too much hair loss. A new study explains why hair starts falling fast after being infected with corona.

For this study, the team of Professor Natalie Lambert of Indiana University, US, surveyed 1500 people. Everyone involved in the survey had been infected with Covid-19 for a long time and even after recovering, the effect of the virus was on them for several days. All of them complained of excessive hair loss