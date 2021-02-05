Coronavirus vaccine for children in right path : SII

-
New Delhi, 5/2: India has been able to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic better than other countries. The government of India and all sections of society have fought this war together. So far, more than 37 lakh health workers have been vaccinated. Right now only vaccines are being given to older people. There is no vaccine available for children. The Serum Institute of India (SII) is also trying to make vaccines for children. According to the company, this vaccine will be ready by October and children will start applying it.
SII Director PC Nambiar has given this information in a program in Kochi. This vaccine will be administered to children within one month of birth. In the future, this Corona vaccine will be developed as a medicine so that if children are infected with Corona, they can be treated adequately. The situation caused by the coronavirus and lockdown has also affected the normal vaccination of children. Children have also found it difficult to get vaccinations after birth.
According to a UNICEF report, regular vaccination of children has not been done in many parts of Asia due to Covid-19. If the vaccine is not given to the children in a timely manner, then another health emergency may be encountered. Along with the corona epidemic, people are also doubtful about the Carona vaccine. But the Pune-based Serum Institute of India Private Limited worked to save the lives of the people of the country and abroad, and especially the children. SII has also produced Kovishield, a vaccine of Coronavirus, on a large scale and has started handing them over to the Indian government.