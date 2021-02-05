Coronavirus vaccine for children in right path : SII

COVID-19 Updates World 105,517,777 World Confirmed: 105,517,777 Active: 25,865,576 Recovered: 77,355,395 Death: 2,296,806

USA 27,274,783 USA Confirmed: 27,274,783 Active: 9,774,432 Recovered: 17,033,348 Death: 467,003

India 10,803,533 India Confirmed: 10,803,533 Active: 152,363 Recovered: 10,496,308 Death: 154,862

Brazil 9,397,769 Brazil Confirmed: 9,397,769 Active: 877,123 Recovered: 8,291,763 Death: 228,883

Russia 3,934,606 Russia Confirmed: 3,934,606 Active: 445,379 Recovered: 3,413,495 Death: 75,732

UK 3,892,459 UK Confirmed: 3,892,459 Active: 1,953,699 Recovered: 1,828,510 Death: 110,250

Italy 2,597,446 Italy Confirmed: 2,597,446 Active: 430,277 Recovered: 2,076,928 Death: 90,241

Turkey 2,508,988 Turkey Confirmed: 2,508,988 Active: 86,322 Recovered: 2,396,199 Death: 26,467

Germany 2,266,799 Germany Confirmed: 2,266,799 Active: 197,645 Recovered: 2,008,200 Death: 60,954

Pakistan 551,842 Pakistan Confirmed: 551,842 Active: 32,454 Recovered: 507,502 Death: 11,886

China 89,669 China Confirmed: 89,669 Active: 1,304 Recovered: 83,729 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 5/2: India has been able to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic better than other countries. The government of India and all sections of society have fought this war together. So far, more than 37 lakh health workers have been vaccinated. Right now only vaccines are being given to older people. There is no vaccine available for children. The Serum Institute of India (SII) is also trying to make vaccines for children. According to the company, this vaccine will be ready by October and children will start applying it.

SII Director PC Nambiar has given this information in a program in Kochi. This vaccine will be administered to children within one month of birth. In the future, this Corona vaccine will be developed as a medicine so that if children are infected with Corona, they can be treated adequately. The situation caused by the coronavirus and lockdown has also affected the normal vaccination of children. Children have also found it difficult to get vaccinations after birth.

According to a UNICEF report, regular vaccination of children has not been done in many parts of Asia due to Covid-19. If the vaccine is not given to the children in a timely manner, then another health emergency may be encountered. Along with the corona epidemic, people are also doubtful about the Carona vaccine. But the Pune-based Serum Institute of India Private Limited worked to save the lives of the people of the country and abroad, and especially the children. SII has also produced Kovishield, a vaccine of Coronavirus, on a large scale and has started handing them over to the Indian government.