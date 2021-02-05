Coronavirus vaccine for children in right path : SII

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 105,517,777
    World
    Confirmed: 105,517,777
    Active: 25,865,576
    Recovered: 77,355,395
    Death: 2,296,806
  • USA 27,274,783
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,274,783
    Active: 9,774,432
    Recovered: 17,033,348
    Death: 467,003
  • India 10,803,533
    India
    Confirmed: 10,803,533
    Active: 152,363
    Recovered: 10,496,308
    Death: 154,862
  • Brazil 9,397,769
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,397,769
    Active: 877,123
    Recovered: 8,291,763
    Death: 228,883
  • Russia 3,934,606
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,934,606
    Active: 445,379
    Recovered: 3,413,495
    Death: 75,732
  • UK 3,892,459
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,892,459
    Active: 1,953,699
    Recovered: 1,828,510
    Death: 110,250
  • Italy 2,597,446
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,597,446
    Active: 430,277
    Recovered: 2,076,928
    Death: 90,241
  • Turkey 2,508,988
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,508,988
    Active: 86,322
    Recovered: 2,396,199
    Death: 26,467
  • Germany 2,266,799
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,266,799
    Active: 197,645
    Recovered: 2,008,200
    Death: 60,954
  • Pakistan 551,842
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 551,842
    Active: 32,454
    Recovered: 507,502
    Death: 11,886
  • China 89,669
    China
    Confirmed: 89,669
    Active: 1,304
    Recovered: 83,729
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 5/2: India has been able to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic better than other countries. The government of India and all sections of society have fought this war together. So far, more than 37 lakh health workers have been vaccinated. Right now only vaccines are being given to older people. There is no vaccine available for children. The Serum Institute of India (SII) is also trying to make vaccines for children. According to the company, this vaccine will be ready by October and children will start applying it.

SII Director PC Nambiar has given this information in a program in Kochi. This vaccine will be administered to children within one month of birth. In the future, this Corona vaccine will be developed as a medicine so that if children are infected with Corona, they can be treated adequately. The situation caused by the coronavirus and lockdown has also affected the normal vaccination of children. Children have also found it difficult to get vaccinations after birth.

According to a UNICEF report, regular vaccination of children has not been done in many parts of Asia due to Covid-19. If the vaccine is not given to the children in a timely manner, then another health emergency may be encountered. Along with the corona epidemic, people are also doubtful about the Carona vaccine. But the Pune-based Serum Institute of India Private Limited worked to save the lives of the people of the country and abroad, and especially the children. SII has also produced Kovishield, a vaccine of Coronavirus, on a large scale and has started handing them over to the Indian government.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.