Odisha IPS Arun Bothra makes It to” 21 Heroes 2021″

COVID-19 Updates World 105,518,570 World Confirmed: 105,518,570 Active: 25,865,977 Recovered: 77,355,780 Death: 2,296,813

USA 27,274,783 USA Confirmed: 27,274,783 Active: 9,774,432 Recovered: 17,033,348 Death: 467,003

India 10,803,533 India Confirmed: 10,803,533 Active: 152,363 Recovered: 10,496,308 Death: 154,862

Brazil 9,397,769 Brazil Confirmed: 9,397,769 Active: 877,123 Recovered: 8,291,763 Death: 228,883

Russia 3,934,606 Russia Confirmed: 3,934,606 Active: 445,379 Recovered: 3,413,495 Death: 75,732

UK 3,892,459 UK Confirmed: 3,892,459 Active: 1,953,699 Recovered: 1,828,510 Death: 110,250

Italy 2,597,446 Italy Confirmed: 2,597,446 Active: 430,277 Recovered: 2,076,928 Death: 90,241

Turkey 2,508,988 Turkey Confirmed: 2,508,988 Active: 86,322 Recovered: 2,396,199 Death: 26,467

Germany 2,266,799 Germany Confirmed: 2,266,799 Active: 197,645 Recovered: 2,008,200 Death: 60,954

Pakistan 551,842 Pakistan Confirmed: 551,842 Active: 32,454 Recovered: 507,502 Death: 11,886

China 89,669 China Confirmed: 89,669 Active: 1,304 Recovered: 83,729 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 5/2: In a matter of pride for Odisha, CMD of Odisha State Road Transport Undertaking (OSRTC) and MD of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) IPS officer Arun Bothra honored with “21 Heroes 2021”. He is one of the two India that found a place in the prestigious list.

The list was prepared by, “Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative” (TUMI).TUMI showered praise on IPS Arun Bothra by saying,” Public transport sector in Odisha has seen bold changes through the fulfillment of commuter-friendly measures like digital transactions, limitations within buses to sitting-only passengers and the enforcement of a stringent COVID-19 prevention strategy.”

Bothra is at number 5 on the list ahead of Space X founder Elon Musk.