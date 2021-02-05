Odisha IPS Arun Bothra makes It to” 21 Heroes 2021″

-
Bhubaneswar, 5/2: In a matter of pride for Odisha, CMD of Odisha State Road Transport Undertaking (OSRTC) and MD of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) IPS officer Arun Bothra honored with “21 Heroes 2021”. He is one of the two India that found a place in the prestigious list.
The list was prepared by, “Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative” (TUMI).TUMI showered praise on IPS Arun Bothra by saying,” Public transport sector in Odisha has seen bold changes through the fulfillment of commuter-friendly measures like digital transactions, limitations within buses to sitting-only passengers and the enforcement of a stringent COVID-19 prevention strategy.”
Bothra is at number 5 on the list ahead of Space X founder Elon Musk.