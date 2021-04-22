Correction : BJP says Sumitra Mahajan ‘hale and hearty’ after Shashi Tharoor’s tweet
A BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh told HT that Mahajan’s Covid-19 report has come negative and she is under observation following doctor’s recommendation
`The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh denied reports that former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has died. The news was first tweeted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
“Tai is hale and hearty. May God give her long life,” tweeted BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.
A BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh told HT that Mahajan’s Covid-19 report has come negative and she is under observation following doctor’s recommendation.
Tharoor deleted the tweet after rebuttal from BJP leaders. He had earlier tweeted, “Saddened to learn the passing of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. I remember many positive imteractions with her.”
Disclaimer: We regret the publishing of this news based on parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor’s tweet.
I am relieved if that is so. I received this from what I thought was a reliable source: “पूर्व लोकसभा अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सुमित्रा महाजन जी हमारे बीच नहीं रहीं.
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें.🙏” Happy to retract & appalled that anyone would make up such news. https://t.co/3c8pDGaBRv
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 22, 2021