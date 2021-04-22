Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan passes away, tweets Shashi Tharoor
Sumitra Mahajan has won eight consecutive elections in the Indore constituency
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan passed away on Thursday night. The news of her demise was tweeted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
I am relieved if that is so. I received this from what I thought was a reliable source: “पूर्व लोकसभा अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सुमित्रा महाजन जी हमारे बीच नहीं रहीं.
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें.🙏” Happy to retract & appalled that anyone would make up such news. https://t.co/3c8pDGaBRv
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 22, 2021
“Saddened to learn of the passing of former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. I remember many positive interactions with her, including when she & the late Sushma Swaraj asked me to lead a Parliamentary delegation to BRICS in Moscow. My condolences to her family &prayers: OmShanti!” Tharoor tweeted.
Mahajan, one of the senior-most members of the Parliament, celebrated her 78th birthday on April 12.
Beginning her political life at the age of 39, Mahajan became the deputy mayor and subsequently a Member of Parliament from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. She has won eight consecutive elections in the Indore constituency.
In 2014, Mahajan was re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha from Indore to serve her eight terms in the constituency. On 6 June 2014, she was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 16th Lok Sabha.