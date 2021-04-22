Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan passes away, tweets Shashi Tharoor

Sumitra Mahajan has won eight consecutive elections in the Indore constituency

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan passed away on Thursday night. The news of her demise was tweeted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. I remember many positive interactions with her, including when she & the late Sushma Swaraj asked me to lead a Parliamentary delegation to BRICS in Moscow. My condolences to her family &prayers: OmShanti!” Tharoor tweeted.

Mahajan, one of the senior-most members of the Parliament, celebrated her 78th birthday on April 12.

Beginning her political life at the age of 39, Mahajan became the deputy mayor and subsequently a Member of Parliament from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. She has won eight consecutive elections in the Indore constituency.

In 2014, Mahajan was re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha from Indore to serve her eight terms in the constituency. On 6 June 2014, she was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 16th Lok Sabha.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
