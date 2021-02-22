Country witnesses the sharpest increase in Coronavirus cases since End-November

The country crossed the 1.5 lakh mark in 17 days, the highest since November end.

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Covid19 cases in india
Country witnesses the sharpest increase in sharpest Coronavirus cases since End-November
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 112,045,702
    World
    Confirmed: 112,045,702
    Active: 22,160,221
    Recovered: 87,405,856
    Death: 2,479,625
  • USA 28,767,593
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,767,593
    Active: 9,282,890
    Recovered: 18,973,401
    Death: 511,302
  • India 11,008,174
    India
    Confirmed: 11,008,174
    Active: 148,707
    Recovered: 10,703,025
    Death: 156,442
  • Brazil 10,168,174
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,168,174
    Active: 826,131
    Recovered: 9,095,483
    Death: 246,560
  • Russia 4,177,330
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,177,330
    Active: 367,312
    Recovered: 3,726,388
    Death: 83,630
  • UK 4,115,509
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,115,509
    Active: 1,500,711
    Recovered: 2,494,218
    Death: 120,580
  • Italy 2,809,246
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,809,246
    Active: 388,895
    Recovered: 2,324,633
    Death: 95,718
  • Turkey 2,638,422
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,638,422
    Active: 86,602
    Recovered: 2,523,760
    Death: 28,060
  • Germany 2,395,851
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,395,851
    Active: 129,393
    Recovered: 2,198,000
    Death: 68,458
  • Pakistan 572,334
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 572,334
    Active: 24,226
    Recovered: 535,491
    Death: 12,617
  • China 89,842
    China
    Confirmed: 89,842
    Active: 401
    Recovered: 84,805
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 22/2: According to the data released on Monday, active coronavirus cases in India has increased by 4,421 in 24 hours. The country crossed the 1.5 lakh mark in 17 days, the highest since November end.

This is the fifth consecutive day in which active cases have increased, 13,506 new cases have been added in this period. The increase in active cases is also double from last week.

The total number of new cases reported per day has also increased – from 9,121 on February 16 to 14,199 today, with the seven-day moving average increasing by 13.8 percent.

The spike in national numbers comes as five states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh – report increased daily numbers.

“Over 74 percent of active cases are in Kerala and Maharashtra… there has also been a spike in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh… Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir are also witnessing a surge in daily new cases,” the Health Ministry said Sunday.

India began its vaccination drive last month and around 1.07 crore people have received at least one shot each. Those vaccinated so far are healthcare and frontline workers.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.