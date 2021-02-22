COVID-19 Updates World 112,045,702 World Confirmed: 112,045,702 Active: 22,160,221 Recovered: 87,405,856 Death: 2,479,625

New Delhi, 22/2: According to the data released on Monday, active coronavirus cases in India has increased by 4,421 in 24 hours. The country crossed the 1.5 lakh mark in 17 days, the highest since November end.

This is the fifth consecutive day in which active cases have increased, 13,506 new cases have been added in this period. The increase in active cases is also double from last week.

The total number of new cases reported per day has also increased – from 9,121 on February 16 to 14,199 today, with the seven-day moving average increasing by 13.8 percent.

The spike in national numbers comes as five states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh – report increased daily numbers.

“Over 74 percent of active cases are in Kerala and Maharashtra… there has also been a spike in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh… Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir are also witnessing a surge in daily new cases,” the Health Ministry said Sunday.

India began its vaccination drive last month and around 1.07 crore people have received at least one shot each. Those vaccinated so far are healthcare and frontline workers.