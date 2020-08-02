COVID-19: Amit Positive , Amitabh negative

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in our country. The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. In a recent development Union Home minister Amit Shah has been tested Coronavirus positive. Shah took to Twitter to announce the news.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

But in a piece of good news, veteran actor Amitabh Bachhan has been recovered from Coronavirus and tested Coronavirus negative.