COVID-19: Amit Positive , Amitabh negative

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in our country. The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. In a recent development Union Home minister Amit Shah has been tested Coronavirus positive. Shah took to Twitter to announce the news.

But in a piece of good news, veteran actor  Amitabh Bachhan has been recovered from Coronavirus and tested Coronavirus negative.

